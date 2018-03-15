France: Court OKs third life sentence for Carlos the Jackal

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2000 file photo, Venezuelan international terrorist Carlos the Jackal whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, left, sits with his French lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre in a Paris courtroom. A French court on Thursday March 15, 2018 has upheld a life sentence for the Venezuelan extremist known as Carlos the Jackal for a deadly 1974 grenade attack on a Paris shopping arcade. One of his lawyers, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, rued a “political decision,” adding that Carlos would likely appeal the verdict to France's highest court. Michel Lipchitz, File AP Photo