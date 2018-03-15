UN report alleges torture in Mexico's missing students case

FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, family members and supporters of 43 missing teachers college students carry pictures of the students as they march to demand the case not be closed and that experts' recommendations about new leads be followed, in Mexico City. The official investigation into the disappearance of the 43 students in 2014 is being questioned again. In a report in March 2018, the United Nations says the investigation was based on statements obtained under torture and warned that federal officials may have covered up irregularities. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo