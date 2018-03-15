Report: Russia-linked accounts stirred discord in Milwaukee

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2016 file photo, police move in on a group of protesters throwing rocks at them in Milwaukee in response to the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, a black man, by Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown. A Milwaukee newspaper's review of tweets found Russia-linked accounts sought to spur racial and political discord in Wisconsin after the police officer's fatal shooting of Smith sparked riots. Jeffrey Phelps, File AP Photo