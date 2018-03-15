Afghan baby named Donald Trump proves divisive

Asadullah Poya with his 18-month-old son Donald Trump, poses for a photograph at their rented house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Poya, from a small, rural village, named his newborn son Donald Trump, hoping it would bring the boy good fortune. It hasn’t. Relatives and neighbors were furious that he broke with tradition and gave his son a non-Muslim name. He was forced to move his family to Kabul, and they’ve received death threats online. Rahmat Gul AP Photo