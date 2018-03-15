Mississippi governor: National GOP won't choose new senator

Mississippi's Republican governor says the decision about appointing a new U.S. senator will be his alone and won't be influenced GOP leaders in Washington.
Gov. Phil Bryant also says definitively Thursday that he won't appoint state lawmaker Chris McDaniel to succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who's resigning April 1 because of poor health.
McDaniel narrowly lost to Cochran in an ugly 2014 Republican primary. He says Thursday he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to influence Bryant's selection of someone to temporarily fill Cochran's seat until a special election is held in November.
McDaniel had already qualified to challenge Mississippi's other Republican senator, Roger Wicker, in the June 5 primary but said Wednesday that he's jumping into the November special election to fill the final two years of Cochran's term.
