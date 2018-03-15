Judge postpones trial of woman charged with leaking secrets

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County, Ga., Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. A federal judge has postponed the trial of Winner, charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet. The former National Security Agency contractor is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15, 2018. Her trial was to start next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps ordered the change Thursday, March 15. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)