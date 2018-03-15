US, states agree to collaborate on Mexican wolf recovery

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, many peope hold signs in support of the Mexican gray wolf during a meeting of the New Mexico Game Commission in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced the agreement with Arizona and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday, March 15, 2018, aimed at getting Mexican gray wolves to the point where they can eventually be removed from the endangered species list. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo