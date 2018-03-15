Slovak government resigns over slain journalist crisis

Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska, right, talks with Peter Pellegrini Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister during a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has resigned as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee. It is Kiska's responsibility to select the new prime minister, in line with the country's constitution. Martin Baumann,TASR via AP)