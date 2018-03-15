Breaking mold, some Russian youth speak out against Putin

In this photo taken on Monday, March 5, 2018, Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak supporter Lusiya Shtein, 21, poses for a photo in Moscow, Russia. Lusiya sees the past eighteen years as the era of Putin and "his bandit friends". Lusiya was elected as a local councillor when she was just twenty years old, and is now working closed with Ksenia Sobchak on her presidential campaign. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo