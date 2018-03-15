'We are safer': 1 lawmaker wins protection from another

State Rep. Nick Miccarelli is questioned by reporters at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. A lawmaker who alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her has been granted a three-year protective order against him. State Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges Miccarelli was physically abusive during a relationship that ended several years ago. She also says he's been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year. The two were in a Wilkes-Barre court to determine if a temporary protection-from-abuse issued last week would be extended. Michael Rubinkam AP Photo