2 killed during land mine clearance training in Cambodia

In this March 15, 2018 photo, provided by the Cambodian National Police, the body of an unidentified individual is covered with a white blanket at the local provincial hospital of Kampong Speu province, about 50 kilometers

31 miles) west of the capital Phnom Penh. A land mine exploded accidently during clearance training at a military base in western Cambodia, killing two people, including an Australian trainer, and injuring three others, police said.