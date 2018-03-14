With 2 US Senate races, Mississippi lawmaker switches pick

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photograph, State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, announces his candidacy to the U.S. Senate, in Ellisville, Miss. McDaniel, who tried unsuccessfully to unseat U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., in 2014. McDaniel announced Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that he will drop his primary challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and will instead seek Cochran's seat since he retiring. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo