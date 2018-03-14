In this Feb. 28, 2018 photograph, State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, announces his candidacy to the U.S. Senate, in Ellisville, Miss. McDaniel, who tried unsuccessfully to unseat U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., in 2014. McDaniel announced Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that he will drop his primary challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and will instead seek Cochran's seat since he retiring.
Nation & World

With 2 US Senate races, Mississippi lawmaker switches pick

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

March 14, 2018 10:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

With a rare opportunity to run for either of two U.S. Senate seats, an insurgent Mississippi Republican switched targets Wednesday.

State Sen. Chris McDaniel had earlier filed to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. But he announced Wednesday that he'll run for Sen. Thad Cochran's seat after the elder senator announced he's retiring April 1.

The move smooths Wicker's path to re-election. It also turns the focus to Cochran's seat and who Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint to fill it until a Nov. 6 nonpartisan election for the remaining two years on the term.

Bryant quickly made it clear that it wouldn't be McDaniel, dismissing the aspirant's call for the party to rally behind him.

