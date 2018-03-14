Slovakia's prime minister ready to resign to resolve crisis

FILE - In this Friday, March 9, 2018 file photo Candles are placed in front of a photo of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. Slovakia’s three-party coalition government will face a parliamentary no-confidence vote next week amid the political turmoil set off by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo