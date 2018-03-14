FILE - In this Friday, March 9, 2018 file photo Candles are placed in front of a photo of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. Slovakia’s three-party coalition government will face a parliamentary no-confidence vote next week amid the political turmoil set off by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.
Slovakia's prime minister ready to resign to resolve crisis

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 01:38 PM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovakia's prime minister says he's ready to resign as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Robert Fico's surprise move was meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and prevent possible early elections.

Fico says he is ready to resign if the next prime minister is from his leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and presents his or her name Thursday.

Fico agreed on the plan with the leaders of the other two coalition partners, the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

President Andrej Kiska proposed either major changes in the government or an early election to resolve the crisis.

Tens of thousands Slovak rallied last week to demand the government's resignation.

