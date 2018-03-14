FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Justice Department is reviewing a recommendation that it fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ahead of his forthcoming retirement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal disciplinary process. The recommendation was made by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and was sent to the Justice Department.
Nation & World

Ex-No. 2 FBI official may face firing ahead of retirement

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

March 14, 2018 01:21 PM

WASHINGTON

The Justice Department is reviewing a recommendation that it fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ahead of his forthcoming retirement.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal disciplinary process.

The recommendation was made by the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility and sent to the Justice Department.

The person said McCabe is suspected of misleading internal investigators about a media leak, an allegation he denies.

President Donald Trump has frequently criticized McCabe, seeing him as biased against his administration.

McCabe did not return a reporter's call seeking comment. He is due to retire Sunday.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there "are no personnel announcements at this time"

The New York Times first reported the recommendation.

