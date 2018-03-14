Ex-No. 2 FBI official may face firing ahead of retirement

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Justice Department is reviewing a recommendation that it fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ahead of his forthcoming retirement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal disciplinary process. The recommendation was made by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and was sent to the Justice Department. Alex Brandon AP Photo