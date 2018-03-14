The parliament security intervene as the lawmaker of the opposition VMRO DPMNE party Nikola Gruevski, center front, confronts the parliament speaker Talk Xhaferi, right, during the voting for the law to make Albanian the second official language in the country, on a parliament session in Skopje, Macedonia, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Macedonian parliament has approved for the second time the law making Albanian the second official language in the country after the country's president Gjorge Ivanov in January has vetoed the bill, describing it as unconstitutional and unnecessary.
The parliament security intervene as the lawmaker of the opposition VMRO DPMNE party Nikola Gruevski, center front, confronts the parliament speaker Talk Xhaferi, right, during the voting for the law to make Albanian the second official language in the country, on a parliament session in Skopje, Macedonia, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Macedonian parliament has approved for the second time the law making Albanian the second official language in the country after the country's president Gjorge Ivanov in January has vetoed the bill, describing it as unconstitutional and unnecessary.
Nation & World

Macedonia closer to making Albanian 2nd official language

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 03:00 PM

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonia took a conclusive step Wednesday toward declaring Albanian the country's second official language, with lawmakers approving the measure amid protests inside parliament and outside the building.

The motion passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat parliament, but was disrupted by the conservative opposition. Former conservative Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski tried to prevent parliamentary speaker Talat Xhaferi from speaking by switching off his microphone.

His party also tried to delay the vote by tabling 35,000 amendments — which Xhaferi, an ethnic Albanian, ignored.

Parliament had previously approved the measure, but the bill required a second vote after President Gjorge Ivanov refused to ratify it in January, citing constitutional grounds.

Under Macedonia's constitution, Ivanov must now approve the law.

Ethnic Albanians make up a quarter of Macedonia's 2.1 million people. Relations with the Slavic-speaking majority have often been tense.

