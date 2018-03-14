Macedonia closer to making Albanian 2nd official language

The parliament security intervene as the lawmaker of the opposition VMRO DPMNE party Nikola Gruevski, center front, confronts the parliament speaker Talk Xhaferi, right, during the voting for the law to make Albanian the second official language in the country, on a parliament session in Skopje, Macedonia, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Macedonian parliament has approved for the second time the law making Albanian the second official language in the country after the country's president Gjorge Ivanov in January has vetoed the bill, describing it as unconstitutional and unnecessary. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo