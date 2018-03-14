Nation & World

Turkey hopes for 'respectful' relations with Pompeo

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:17 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister says he hopes to work with CIA director Mike Pompeo — who has been picked as the new U.S. secretary of state — in a "mutually respectful" manner.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments in Moscow on Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart, in response to a question on whether Turkey is concerned by Pompeo's appointment to replace Rex Tillerson.

Pompeo is reported to have once described Turkey as a "totalitarian Islamist dictatorship" in a tweet.

Cavusoglu said Pompeo's appointment was America's "own decision."

The minister was scheduled to meet Tillerson in Washington on March 19 but said his trip could now be postponed.

The two NATO allies are trying to patch ties that were strained by Turkey's opposition to U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia.

