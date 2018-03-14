Nation & World

Myanmar says it's ready for UN help with Rohingya return

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:08 AM

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar

Myanmar officials say the time is right to have U.N. agencies become involved in the repatriation of Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh to escape violence against them.

Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Myint Thu said Wednesday that the offices of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the U.N. Development Program responded last week to the government's invitation with a proposal and concept paper, which are now being studied. A U.N. spokesman in Myanmar confirmed sending a note proposing how the agencies could help create conditions for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the refugees.

Human rights experts believe safety cannot yet be guaranteed for about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh after security forces carried out brutal crackdowns in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents last August.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video