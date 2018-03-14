Nation & World

2 Frenchmen on trial for stealing Macron's online identity

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 05:26 AM

PARIS

Two Frenchmen are going on trial for allegedly stealing Emmanuel Macron's online identity last year when he was running for president.

The unusual case to be heard Wednesday in a Paris court followed a complaint filed by Macron a few days before he was elected French president in May.

The main defendant is accused of using a Gmail address purporting to belong to Macron to send a long political email titled "10 good reasons not to vote for me."

The 38-year-old has denied any intent to pose as Macron. He faces up to one year in prison and a 15,000-euro ($17,600) fine if convicted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the request of Macron, the French Parliament is preparing a bill aimed at allowing courts to quash false information disseminated around electoral campaigns.

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video