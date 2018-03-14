Nation & World

Top US commander sees peace possibilities in Afghanistan

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

March 14, 2018 05:00 AM

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan

The top American commander in Afghanistan is talking up prospects for peace talks with the Taliban.

Gen. John Nicholson suggested in an interview that after 16 years of war, the militants are weary and see slim chances of making new gains on the battlefield.

Nicholson spoke Wednesday at Bagram air base north of Kabul, shortly after consulting with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The general said that if peace talks begin between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the effort is likely to take years before bearing fruit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video