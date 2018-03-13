Prosecuting more who lie to buy guns could strain resources

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. A Trump administration plan to crack down on people who lie to buy guns faces a giant hurdle: it relies on federal agents and prosecutors who are already overwhelmed with other pressing responsibilities. We must vigilantly protect the integrity of the background check system through appropriate prosecution of those who attempt to circumvent the law,” Sessions wrote in a memo directing federal prosecutors to bring more so-called “lie-and-try” cases, which was among several Justice Department initiatives unrolled in response to the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo