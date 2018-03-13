AP sources: Trump ponders replacing Shulkin with Perry at VA

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing on veteran caregiver support on Capitol Hill in Washington. Shulkin is hanging onto his job by a thread. He faces an insurgency from within his department and new allegations that he had a member of his security detail go shopping with him at Home Depot and then cart the purchases into his house. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo