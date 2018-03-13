FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing on veteran caregiver support on Capitol Hill in Washington. Shulkin is hanging onto his job by a thread. He faces an insurgency from within his department and new allegations that he had a member of his security detail go shopping with him at Home Depot and then cart the purchases into his house.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing on veteran caregiver support on Capitol Hill in Washington. Shulkin is hanging onto his job by a thread. He faces an insurgency from within his department and new allegations that he had a member of his security detail go shopping with him at Home Depot and then cart the purchases into his house. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

Nation & World

AP sources: Trump ponders replacing Shulkin with Perry at VA

By HOPE YEN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

March 13, 2018 11:39 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is considering putting Energy Secretary Rick Perry in charge of the Department of Veterans Affairs, replacing David Shulkin as he faces criticism within his department.

Two people familiar with Trump's thinking tell The Associated Press that Trump has floated the notion of moving Perry to the VA. One official says Trump raised the idea with Perry on Monday but didn't offer him the job.

The VA inspector general is looking into a complaint by a member of Shulkin's security detail. Two people familiar with the allegation tell the AP that the person was asked to accompany Shulkin to a Home Depot and carry furniture into his home.

An internal report last month found ethics violations in connection with Shulkin's summer trip to Europe with his wife.

