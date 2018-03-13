Video key in Maryland senator's sexual harassment accusation

Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan shows security video during a news conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland. She says the video supports her allegations that a lobbyist touched her inappropriately after putting his hand on her back at a tavern earlier this month. The lobbyist is adamantly denying the allegations, saying the video shows he did not touch her inappropriately. Brian Witte AP Photo