US charges Iowa youth coach who recorded players undressing

FILE - This Sept. 1, 2008 file photo shows former Iowa Barnstormers coach Greg Stephen in Des Moines, Iow. Stephen, a prominent youth basketball coach in Iowa has been arrested and charged in federal court with knowingly transporting child pornography. Stephen, the co-founder of the Iowa Barnstormers of the Amateur Athletic Union, is expected to make his initial appearance on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A complaint unsealed Tuesday alleges that Stephen confessed to secretly recording three adolescent boys naked in a hotel room during a trip to Illinois. The Des Moines Register via AP, File