Charlottesville car attack witness sues Alex Jones, others

FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Brennan Gilmore, a former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, is suing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others. Gilmore’s defamation lawsuit was filed Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in federal court in Charlottesville, Va. Austin American-Statesman via AP, File Tamir Kalifa