The Latest: Corker expresses surprise at Tillerson firing

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Drunk driver hits himself with his own car Pause 79 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools' Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN