Czech top court delays alleged Russian hacker extradition

FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic, a prison guards walks outside a courtroom during an appeal by Yevgeniy Nikulin from Russia who faces charges of hacking computers of American companies. The Czech Republic’s top court says that the country’s justice minister cannot rule in the extradition case of an alleged Russian hacker until it deals with his complaint. In a decision that was made available Tuesday, March 13, 2018 the Constitutional Court says it will rule about the complaint filed by Yevgeniy Nikulin soon after it receives all necessary documents. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo