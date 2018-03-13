Military bases unprepared for childhood sex assault

In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, a cross rests on a bench on the front porch of Leandra Mulla's home in Tabor City, N.C. As a high school freshman in 2014, Mulla told Army investigators her ex-boyfriend dragged her to a secluded area of their base in Germany and sexually assaulted her. Four years later, she still wonders what came of her report. Gerry Broome AP Photo