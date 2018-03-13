No honeymoon: US relations, EU future challenge Merkel

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2013 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits smiling at the government bench after being reelected during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018 Angela Merkel is set to pledge for the fourth time to dedicate her efforts to Germans’ well-being and 'protect them from harm'. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo