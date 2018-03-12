Let's study it instead: Commissions can be policy graveyard

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, during a meeting with members of congress to discuss school and community safety. With the president from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas,, the president, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Not two weeks ago, Trump scolded a Republican senator for being “afraid of the NRA” and declared that he would stand up to the powerful gun lobby and finally get results on quelling gun violence. Now Trump is striking a very different tone as he backpedals from his earlier demands for sweeping reforms. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo