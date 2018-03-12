Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia

In this March 8, 2018, photo, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, left, at the Capitol in Washington. Republicans on the House intelligence committee have completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. The finding is sure to please the White House and enrage panel Democrats who have not yet seen the document. After a yearlong investigation, Conaway says the committee has finished doing witness interviews. Andrew Harnik AP Photo