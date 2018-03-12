A bold Afghan peace offer, but are the Taliban interested?

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, center, poses for a group photo with delegates during the 2nd Kabul Process conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Ghani has put a peace offer on the table, and analysts say the ball is now in the Taliban's court, yet there are no signs the Taliban want to play and some indication they are not interested, at least not yet. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo