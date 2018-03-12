A Jew puts his arms on a freight wagon, during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Thousands of people have joined a march in southern Macedonian town of Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp Treblinka, during World War II.
A Jew puts his arms on a freight wagon, during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Thousands of people have joined a march in southern Macedonian town of Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp Treblinka, during World War II. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo
A Jew puts his arms on a freight wagon, during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Thousands of people have joined a march in southern Macedonian town of Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp Treblinka, during World War II. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo

Nation & World

Macedonia marks 75th anniversary of deportation of Jews

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 09:38 AM

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonia is holding a second day of commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of the deportation of almost all of the country's Jewish population to a Nazi death camp.

A total of 7,144 Jews from the capital, Skopje, and cities of Bitola and Stip were confined to ghettos in March 1943 before being deported to the Treblinka death camp in German-occupied Poland.

Ninety-eight percent of them died there.

On Monday, Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria and Deniz Zvizdic of Bosnia joined a "March of the Living" rally in Skopje. Relatives of Holocaust victims traveled to Macedonia from Israel, Latin America and the United States.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Macedonia's parliament also convened for a special session dedicated to the Holocaust victims.

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video