Macedonia marks 75th anniversary of deportation of Jews

A Jew puts his arms on a freight wagon, during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Thousands of people have joined a march in southern Macedonian town of Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp Treblinka, during World War II. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo