Greece suspends soccer league following pitch invasion

PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis invades into the pitch during the Greek League soccer match between PAOK and AEK Athens in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Savvidis invaded the pitch twice. The second time, without the overcoat he was wearing before, a pistol was clearly visible in its holder. AEK officials claim Savvidis threatened the referee during his first foray into the pitch, before being pulled away by his retinue. InTime Sports via AP)