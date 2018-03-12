Calm before storm? Pyongyang still mum on Trump summit

Protesters stage a rally demanding peace on the Korean Peninsula near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 12, 2018. Trump administration officials said Sunday there will be no more conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation's leaders beyond the North's promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The signs read: "Welcome planned summits between North Korea and the United States, South Korea and North Korea." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo