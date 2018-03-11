Nation & World

Police: Austrian attacker killed at Iranian diplomat's home

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 10:34 PM

VIENNA

Police say an Austrian attacker was shot and killed by the guard he wounded outside the Iranian ambassador's residence in Vienna.

Police spokesman Harald Soros said the guard was wounded in the arm before he shot the attacker dead shortly before midnight Sunday.

The spokesman said the attacker was a 26-year-old Austrian man. The motive for the attack was not clear.

Police ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the Austrian capital, which is also home to many international organizations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video