Hong Kong pro-democracy by-election candidate Edward Yiu, right, delivers his promotional leaflets during an election campaign in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Residents of the semiautonomous Chinese city are set to head to the polls on Sunday in a election in which pro-democracy supporters hope to reclaim lost ground after authorities disqualified lawmakers or candidates. Kin Cheung AP Photo

Nation & World

Election tests Hong Kong's stomach for defying Beijing

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 06:28 PM

HONG KONG

Hong Kong is holding by-elections that give opposition supporters the chance to recapture lost ground in a contest measuring voters' appetite for democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese city.

Polls opened Sunday in the vote pitting pro-Beijing loyalists against opposition candidates competing for four seats in the city's semi-democratic legislature.

The seats were left empty when a group of lawmakers were expelled following a 2016 controversy over their oaths, which they used to defy China.

The ejected members included two advocating Hong Kong's independence, something China's President Xi Jinping has called a "red line."

In the vote's main battleground, little known activist Au Nok-hin is competing against pro-Beijing rival Judy Chan.

He was enlisted at the last moment after officials disqualified the pro-democracy camp's marquee candidate, Agnes Chow.

