Mennonite investigator will testify in death penalty case

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Greta Lindecrantz, a defense investigator jailed for refusing to testify for prosecutors in a death penalty appeal. Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, did not want to risk her testimony being used to help execute the defendant. However, she says she now intends to testify because the defendant’s lawyers say her refusal to take the stand is hurting his appeal, putting his life at risk. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)