Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Friday, March 9, 2018.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Friday, March 9, 2018.

Nation & World

Trump says China's Xi approves of his North Korea strategy

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 09:58 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says China is glad he's seeking a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis rather than "going with the ominous alternative."

Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) on Friday after announcing he was willing to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Trump tweets that he and Xi spoke about that agreed-to meeting and that Xi "appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."

Trump in the past has threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trump also says China "continues to be helpful!" He's repeatedly urged China to do more to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.

Trump misspelled Xi's first name as "Xinping."

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video