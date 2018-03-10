Michigan seeks changes to abuse reporting law after Nassar

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, former gymnast Rachael Denhollander speaks about Larry Nassar after a plea hearing for Nassar in Lansing, Mich., Nov. 22, 2017. Nassar's serial molestation of hundreds of young female patients, including some who tried in vain to raise concerns with adults, is provoking calls to expand and toughen Michigan's law that mandates certain people to report suspected child abuse to authorities. Paul Sancya AP Photo