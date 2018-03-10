Syrian troops cut major roads in suburbs of Damascus

This frame grab from video provided by Syrian rebels Army of Islam media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows flames rising from a Syrian government forces airstrike attack, in eastern Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 9, 2018. Relief workers used a brief lull in Damascus' embattled rebel-held suburbs to try and deliver remaining aid left over from a mission earlier in the week but were interrupted by renewed violence shorty after their team entered eastern Ghouta on Friday. Army of Islam, via AP)