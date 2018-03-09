Search is on for the best summit site for Trump, Kim

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, South Korean soldiers look toward the North Korean side as a North Korean solder approaches the UN truce village building that sits on the border of the Demilitarized Zone DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas in Panmunjom, South Korea. The search is on for a venue to host a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. There are lots of caveats. Trump is being urged not to legitimize Kim by agreeing to talks in North Korea. And it’s risky for Kim to travel to the U.S. So the leaders are more likely to meet in a neutral place, such as the demilitarized zone between the Koreas.