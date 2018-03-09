The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. will need to be set forward an hour.
The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. will need to be set forward an hour. J. David Ake AP Photo
The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. will need to be set forward an hour. J. David Ake AP Photo

Nation & World

Time's really flying this weekend across most of the US

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 11:05 PM

WASHINGTON

Time's really flying this weekend across most of the United States.

That's because the shift from standard time to daylight saving time officially takes place at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. With the spring forward, you lose out an hour's sleep Saturday night. Daylight lasts longer into the evening but takes an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Florida could eventually join that list if GOP Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week, and Congress goes along.

It's a good time now to consider installing fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video