Former GOP county chair joins crowded race for Congress

FILE - This Jan. 3, 1996 file photo shows Assemblyman Scott Baugh, R-Huntington Beach, during an Assembly session in Sacramento, Calif. The well-known Republican has declared himself a candidate in a crowded field attempting to oust longtime GOP Congressman Dana Rohrabacher from his seat. The former Assemblyman and Orange County GOP Chairman filed papers Friday, March 9, 2018, to join a cluster of Democrats seeking to replace Rohrabacher after Hillary Clinton narrowly carried his district in 2016. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo