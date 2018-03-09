Dusti Moore, a teacher in the Bath Co. Ky. school system shouts at the Kentucky Senate chamber in protest of Kentucky Senate Bill 1, a bill that proposes changes to the state funded pension system for teachers, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky.
Dusti Moore, a teacher in the Bath Co. Ky. school system shouts at the Kentucky Senate chamber in protest of Kentucky Senate Bill 1, a bill that proposes changes to the state funded pension system for teachers, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo
Dusti Moore, a teacher in the Bath Co. Ky. school system shouts at the Kentucky Senate chamber in protest of Kentucky Senate Bill 1, a bill that proposes changes to the state funded pension system for teachers, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo

Nation & World

Kentucky pension vote uncertain as teachers protest

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 11:36 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

With hundreds of chanting teachers packing Kentucky's Capitol, a vote on a bill that would cut retirement benefits for one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans seems uncertain.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Friday, but Republicans held private meetings for two hours before deciding to break for lunch.

The Republican Senate president says he is unsure if lawmakers will vote on the bill Friday. Sen. Robert Stivers says lawmakers will continue to discuss the bill during a lunch break.

Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones says he does not think Republicans have enough votes to pass the bill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stivers says Republican leaders have not done a vote count.

Senate Bill 1 would temporarily reduce annual cost-of-living raises for retired public school teachers, among other changes.

  Comments  

Videos

Drunk driver hits himself with his own car

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

View More Video