Woman's immigration arrest in California draws criticism

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 12:01 PM

SAN DIEGO

Video of a woman being pulled away from her weeping daughters on a California street and shoved into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle has sparked criticism of the way federal agents are enforcing immigration laws.

The Border Patrol says Perla Morales-Luna was identified as an organizer for a transnational criminal smuggling organization and was arrested for being in the country illegally.

The arrest March 3 in National City, a community south of San Diego, was described as "grotesque" by Benjamin Prado, coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee's San Diego U.S.-Mexico Border Program.

Prado tells the Los Angeles Times that he's concerned about the "terror" the woman's daughters suffered.

An attorney for Morales-Luna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

