People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May, a top South Korean official said Thursday, in a remarkable turnaround in relations between two historic adversaries. The signs read: " Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim by May." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

South Korea's president praises potential Trump-Kim meeting

March 08, 2018 11:17 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone" that will put the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula "really on track."

Moon in a statement read out by his spokesman on Friday also complimented Trump for accepting Kim's invitation for a summit, saying Trump's leadership will be praised "not only by the residents of South and North Korea but every peace-loving person around the world."

Moon is also preparing for a summit with Kim at a border village between the Koreas in April.

Trump agreed to meet with Kim by the end of May. The meeting would be unprecedented during seven decades of animosity between the U.S. and North Korea.

