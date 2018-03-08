Nation & World

Arrests in Greece over violent robberies around Acropolis

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 11:32 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek police have arrested six Pakistani men accused of a string of violent knifepoint robberies in parkland around the ancient Acropolis Hill in Athens, one of the country's top tourist attractions.

The suspects were detained on Tuesday and charged with membership of a criminal organization, attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons law breaches.

Police also arrested 12 other Pakistani migrants accused of receiving goods stolen by the gang.

A police statement Thursday said the gang is believed to be behind the attempted murder of a tourist during a robbery, and at least three robberies that targeted a total of ten people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

View More Video