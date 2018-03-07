White House bolsters final-days push in PA special election

In this March 5, 2018, photo. Republican Rick Saccone, speaks at a campaign rally in Waynesburg, Pa. Saccone is running against Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election being held on March 13 for the PA 18th Congressional District vacated by Republican Tim Murphy. Fighting to stave off another special election embarrassment, the White House is strengthening its final-days offensive in western Pennsylvania. Keith Srakocic AP Photo