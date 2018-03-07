APNewsBreak: Retention of female submariners on par with men

In this Jan. 18, 2018, photo, U.S. Navy YN1 Suraya Mattocks, one of the first female enlisted sailors to be selected to serve on submarines, poses for a portrait at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum near her base in Keyport, Wash. The Navy began bringing female officers on board submarines in 2010, followed by enlisted female sailors five years later. Their retention rates are on par with those of men, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. Elaine Thompson AP Photo