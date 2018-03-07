Philippine Congress body backs bid to impeach chief justice

Embattled Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno addresses students of St. Scholastica's College, a Roman Catholic school, during a forum on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Sereno, who filed an indefinite leave starting March 1 to prepare for her impending impeachment trial, called on Filipinos Wednesday to stand up against authoritarianism and threats to human rights in an indirect criticism of the country's volatile leader, who has long called for her removal. Bullit Marquez AP Photo